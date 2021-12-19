Young Bangla: Partnering youth for an inclusive Bangladesh

Since its inception in 2014, Young Bangla, the country's largest platform for youths, has been helping them best serve their communities and the country.

This is a solid foundation where they come with ideas and dreams and receive the grooming and networking required to transform their vision into reality. Their participation as a whole is driving the country forward as they have helped realize Vision 2021 and have put all hands on the deck to work out Vision 2041 as well.