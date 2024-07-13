You may experience slow internet in Bangladesh for 12 hours today
The network disruption will likely occur from 6am to 6pm, said Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited
Bangladeshi internet users may experience temporary internet slowdowns or network interruptions today (13 July) due to maintenance work at the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, installed at Cox's Bazar.
The disruption will likely occur for 12 hours from 6am to 6pm, said Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) in a press statement issued yesterday (12 July).
Circuits connected through the SEA-ME-WE 4 cables will be partially closed today, reads the statement.
However, it said that circuits connected through the country's second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, installed at Kuakata, will continue to operate as usual.