You may experience slow internet in Bangladesh for 12 hours today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 12:20 pm

Related News

You may experience slow internet in Bangladesh for 12 hours today

The network disruption will likely occur from 6am to 6pm, said Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi internet users may experience temporary internet slowdowns or network interruptions today (13 July) due to maintenance work at the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, installed at Cox's Bazar. 

The disruption will likely occur for 12 hours from 6am to 6pm, said Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) in a press statement issued yesterday (12 July).

Circuits connected through the SEA-ME-WE 4 cables will be partially closed today, reads the statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, it said that circuits connected through the country's second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, installed at Kuakata, will continue to operate as usual.

Top News

Slow Internet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

4h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

16h | Videos
What could Project 2025 mean for the rest of the world?

What could Project 2025 mean for the rest of the world?

4h | Videos
The Drake-Curse is sports

The Drake-Curse is sports

16h | Videos
Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

1d | Videos