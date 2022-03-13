You can always trust China: Li Jiming 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 08:21 pm

You can always trust China: Li Jiming 

Highlighting a recent catch phrase among Chinese netizens during the two Olympics, "you can always trust China", China's Ambassador to Dhaka Li Jiming said it is perfectly applicable to China-Bangladesh relations.

He envisioned an even brighter future for both countries after attending a media briefing session titled "Spring Dialogue with China" held Sunday (13 March). 

Li Jiming shared his thoughts on a wide range of issues at the dialogue hosted by the Embassy of China in Bangladesh in collaboration with The Business Standard (TBS) and Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (DCAB). 

During the dialogue, Ambassador Li reviewed the achievements of China-Bangladesh relations in recent years such as the progress of major infrastructure projects and anti-pandemic cooperation.

He explained China's positions on a series of regional and international issues including the Rohingya issue, the Ukraine issue, and the so-called QUAD and AUKUS. 

 

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming / china

