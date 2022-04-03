This year’s Mangal Shovajatra to be brought out in festive mood

Bangladesh

BSS
03 April, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 09:11 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to bring out the Mangal Shovajatra, the colourful procession observed on the first day of the Bangla New Year, in a very festive mood this year as part of Pohela Boishakh celebrations.

The decision came from a meeting of DU authorities at university's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, with Vice Chancellor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a press release.

Every year, on April 14 (Bangla New Year), students of fine arts faculty of Dhaka University bring out the 'Mangal Shovajatra' which got the recognition from UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in 2016.

This year, the Mangal Shovajatra, which was observed in a limited scale in last two years, will be brought out from the Sarak Deep area of university's Teacher-Student center as the road in front of DU fine arts faculty have been narrowed due to the ongoing construction work of Metro Rail.
 
After parading the memory eternal premises of the university, the Shovajatra will end at TSC premises on the campus, added the release. No one will be allowed to wear or carry any kind of masks except the masks, made by DU fine arts faculty, on the campus on that day.

No organization or institution will be allowed to continue their programme after 5pm on the day while after 5pm, no individual will be allowed to enter the campus.
 
Besides, private transports without carrying the stickers of the university will not be allowed inside the campus from 7pm of April 13 considering the security issues.
 
Everyone has been requested to minimize gatherings on the day, considering the health guidelines and ongoing construction of Metro Rail in the area.

DU Pro-VC (Academic) Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro-VC (Administration) Dr Mohammad Samad, Treasurer Mamtaj Uddin Ahmed, Register Prabir Kumar Sarkar, Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani, member of senate and syndicates, deans of faculties, provosts of halls, chairmen of departments and teachers, among others, were present on the occasion.
 
A 27-member committee -- with DU Pro-VC (Administration) Dr Mohammad Samad as convener and Fine Arts faculty dean Dr Nisar Hossen as member secretary -- has been made to implement the programmes marking the celebration of Pohela

Mangal Shovajatra

