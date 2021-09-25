Year wise plan adopted for renewable energy policy target: Nasrul

Bangladesh

BSS
25 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 09:11 pm

Related News

Year wise plan adopted for renewable energy policy target: Nasrul

He said LNG and nuclear power were being introduced to generate base load electricity as well as power import is also being priority

BSS
25 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 09:11 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said the government adopted a year-based plan to achieve targets of the renewable energy policy. 

"Activities are being carried out in accordance with the Roadmap-2030 for evaluation of renewable energy resources and power generation from renewable sources," he told this in a video message at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy yesterday. 

The state minister said the draft roadmap for solar power-2041 is being reviewed, adding, "More than 20 million rural off-grid people across the country were brought under solar home system."

"In the context of Bangladesh, solar power is more likely than other renewable energy sources. But it takes more land so innovative solutions are needed for solar power. Although we are moving towards rooftop solar and floating solar technology," he said. 

Nasrul said net metering system has been introduced to popularize rooftop solar power. "There are opportunities to do more with wind power. Wind mapping was done at nine sites and research will be conducted about offshore winds soon," he added. 

"We want to increase the share of power generation from renewable sources to 40% of our production mix by 2050. Therefore, the power master plan is being updated," the state minister said.

He said LNG and nuclear power were being introduced to generate base load electricity as well as power import is also being priority.

"Bangladesh is importing 1160 MW of electricity from India. It wants to import electricity from clean energy sources such as hydro power from Nepal and Bhutan and solar power from India," Nasrul added.

The high-level UN dialogue has promised more than $400 billion in new fund and investment in public and private sectors. The new commitments will significantly improve installation capacity and energy efficiency of renewable energy-create millions of new green jobs, he said.

Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / development

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

4h | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

4h | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

4h | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives