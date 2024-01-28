'Year on TikTok 2023' celebrated in Bangladesh with TikTok Creator Awards

TikTok, the popular short-form video platform, held its first-ever star-studded annual event 'Year on TikTok 2023' in Bangladesh.

The gala, held on Friday night, celebrated the Bangladeshi creator community on TikTok, awarding and acknowledging outstanding talents across various exciting content categories, reads a press release.

The highlight of the evening was the 'Creator of the Year 2023' award, which was bestowed upon 'Ayman Sadiq' (@aymansadiq10). Other distinguished awardees included @style_hut, who was named the Best Fashion Creator, and @lifeismeow, who received the accolade for Best Beauty Creator. The Best Food Creator award was presented to @foodkhor, while @kicksandsix emerged as the Best Emerging Creator.

In the category of Best #AmarBangladesh Content, @themahimmakes was honored for their exceptional contribution. @munzereen.shahid was recognized as the Best #LearnOnTikTok Creator, demonstrating excellence in educational content. The award for Best Sports Creator went to @neyon_on, and @robinrafan was acknowledged for their skill in producing Long-Form Content.

Finally, @foodieshe was celebrated for the Best Use of Location Tagging, showcasing innovative use of TikTok's location-based features.

This year's event saw an unprecedented level of audience engagement, with nominees receiving over 1 million votes during the in-app voting period from January 12 to January 23, 2024, across 8 categories in #TikTokCreatorAwards. The categories for Best Use of Location Tagging and Best #AmarBangladesh Content were decided by a jury, highlighting the diverse and comprehensive approach to the awards.

The event was not just about awards; it was a celebration of creativity and talent. Top content creators on TikTok enthralled guests with their performances throughout the evening. The event concluded with a mesmerizing and electrifying performance by the talented Pritom Hassan, leaving the audience in awe.

The 'Year on TikTok 2023' event not only celebrated the achievements of individual creators but also highlighted the growing significance of digital content creation in Bangladesh. It showcased the diverse talents that thrive on the TikTok platform and emphasised the platform's role in shaping the landscape of digital entertainment and creativity in the region.