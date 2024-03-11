Y Combinator-backed fintech Elevate launches in Bangladesh, with a mission to empower the freelancers and remote workers of Bangladesh

Elevate, a Y Combinator-backed fintech venture with over $6 million in funding, now supports Bangladesh, heralding a new era of empowerment for freelancers and remote workers. The country is home to more than one million active freelancers annually generating $1b annually. However, the industry is vulnerable to financial instability due to delayed payments, absence of standardized payment mechanisms, and reliable escrow services in freelance platforms. With competitive foreign exchange rates better than Wise & Payoneer and bank accounts that are US based FDIC-insured, Elevate offers a transparent and cost-effective solution for managing international finances

Opening an Elevate account is completely free, granting users access to a virtual USD Mastercard debit card for seamless global transactions. Users can also effortlessly transfer funds back to Taka, avoiding the complexities and hidden fees of traditional international money transfers. With over $1 million in monthly deposits received from Pakistani, Egyptian, and Bangladeshi remote workers, Elevate shows impressive 100% month-on-month growth, proving their trust and reliability. Elevate prioritizes transparency and efficiency, ensuring Bangladeshi freelancers and remote workers receive their earnings promptly into their Elevate accounts without deductions.

CEO Khalid Keenan stated, "We recognize the immense potential of the nation's freelance and remote worker community, and we are committed to providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the global marketplace."

This innovative platform offers the transparency, cost-effectiveness, and convenience necessary to navigate the increasingly interconnected global economy, enabling Bangladeshi freelancers to bring money home seamlessly.

To learn more about Elevate and unlock your financial potential, visit elevatepay.co