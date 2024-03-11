Y Combinator-backed fintech Elevate launches in Bangladesh, with a mission to empower the freelancers and remote workers of Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Press Release
11 March, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 07:50 pm

Y Combinator-backed fintech Elevate launches in Bangladesh, with a mission to empower the freelancers and remote workers of Bangladesh

Press Release
11 March, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 07:50 pm
Y Combinator-backed fintech Elevate launches in Bangladesh, with a mission to empower the freelancers and remote workers of Bangladesh

Elevate, a Y Combinator-backed fintech venture with over $6 million in funding, now supports Bangladesh, heralding a new era of empowerment for freelancers and remote workers. The country is home to more than one million active freelancers annually generating $1b annually. However, the industry is vulnerable to financial instability due to delayed payments, absence of standardized payment mechanisms, and reliable escrow services in freelance platforms. With competitive foreign exchange rates better than Wise & Payoneer and bank accounts that are US based FDIC-insured, Elevate offers a transparent and cost-effective solution for managing international finances

Opening an Elevate account is completely free, granting users access to a virtual USD Mastercard debit card for seamless global transactions. Users can also effortlessly transfer funds back to Taka, avoiding the complexities and hidden fees of traditional international money transfers. With over $1 million in monthly deposits received from Pakistani, Egyptian, and Bangladeshi remote workers, Elevate shows impressive 100% month-on-month growth, proving their trust and reliability. Elevate prioritizes transparency and efficiency, ensuring Bangladeshi freelancers and remote workers receive their earnings promptly into their Elevate accounts without deductions.

CEO Khalid Keenan stated, "We recognize the immense potential of the nation's freelance and remote worker community, and we are committed to providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the global marketplace."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This innovative platform offers the transparency, cost-effectiveness, and convenience necessary to navigate the increasingly interconnected global economy, enabling Bangladeshi freelancers to bring money home seamlessly.

To learn more about Elevate and unlock your financial potential, visit elevatepay.co

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

10h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

12h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Health Benefits of Fasting

Health Benefits of Fasting

2h | Videos
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

3h | Videos
Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

4h | Videos
How beetroot is cultivated in Nilphamari

How beetroot is cultivated in Nilphamari

5h | Videos