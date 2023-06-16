WTO chief meets PM Hasina, wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries

Bangladesh

UNB
16 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 10:57 am

Related News

WTO chief meets PM Hasina, wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries

UNB
16 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 10:57 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Dr Okonjo Iwela, director general of WTO, on Thursday in Geneva. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Dr Okonjo Iwela, director general of WTO, on Thursday in Geneva. Photo: PID

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has asked Bangladesh to reduce the subsidies on fisheries.

It came from Dr Okonjo Iwela, director general of WTO, on Thursday (15 June) when she called on visiting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the meeting room of Hotel President.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the reporters about the outcome of the meeting.

He quoted the WTO DG as saying that her organisation would like to sign an agreement with Bangladesh in this regard.

"We said we will consider this (the issue of subsidy)," said Momen adding that Bangladesh does not give heavy subsidies on fisheries though.

The WTO chief mentioned the dispute settlement body of the organisation which has remained inactive for a couple of years due to some big countries.

Dr Iwela requested the prime minister to raise the issue when she goes to the G-20 meeting to be held next September in New Delhi and other international forums, according to Momen.

"This is the main strength of the WTO," she was quoted as telling the prime minister.

The WTO DG asked Bangladesh to diversify its export basket.

In this connection she wanted Bangladesh to put emphasis on pharmaceuticals and IT sector reducing dependency on RMG export, the key foreign exchange earner of the country.

Regarding fishing in the deep sea, PM Hasina said that Bangladesh lacks in capabilities in this sector.

She put emphasis on learning from the experience of Japan, Thailand and the Maldives in deep sea fishing.

The prime minister said that she has already talked with the Maldives and Japan in this regard.

Earlier, Qatar's Labour Minister Dr Ali Bin Samik Al Marri called the prime minister at the same venue.

He said there are some 3.70 lakh Bangladeshis working in his country.

He said that they are satisfied with the performance of the Bangladeshi workers.

"Qatar has expressed their interest to take more manpower from Bangladesh. They will ink an agreement for this purpose," Momen said.

Top News

WTO / PM Hasina / fisheries / subsidy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'I want to make Dhaka South a smart, self-reliant city corporation'

1h | Panorama
The extent of the good relations between Saudi Arabia and China is also appreciated in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

1h | Panorama
Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

18h | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

15h | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

14h | TBS SPORTS
Is there any good news for job-seekers?

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

18h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport