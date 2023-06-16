WTO chief meets PM Hasina, wants Dhaka to reduce subsidies on fisheries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Dr Okonjo Iwela, director general of WTO, on Thursday in Geneva. Photo: PID

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has asked Bangladesh to reduce the subsidies on fisheries.

It came from Dr Okonjo Iwela, director general of WTO, on Thursday (15 June) when she called on visiting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the meeting room of Hotel President.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the reporters about the outcome of the meeting.

He quoted the WTO DG as saying that her organisation would like to sign an agreement with Bangladesh in this regard.

"We said we will consider this (the issue of subsidy)," said Momen adding that Bangladesh does not give heavy subsidies on fisheries though.

The WTO chief mentioned the dispute settlement body of the organisation which has remained inactive for a couple of years due to some big countries.

Dr Iwela requested the prime minister to raise the issue when she goes to the G-20 meeting to be held next September in New Delhi and other international forums, according to Momen.

"This is the main strength of the WTO," she was quoted as telling the prime minister.

The WTO DG asked Bangladesh to diversify its export basket.

In this connection she wanted Bangladesh to put emphasis on pharmaceuticals and IT sector reducing dependency on RMG export, the key foreign exchange earner of the country.

Regarding fishing in the deep sea, PM Hasina said that Bangladesh lacks in capabilities in this sector.

She put emphasis on learning from the experience of Japan, Thailand and the Maldives in deep sea fishing.

The prime minister said that she has already talked with the Maldives and Japan in this regard.

Earlier, Qatar's Labour Minister Dr Ali Bin Samik Al Marri called the prime minister at the same venue.

He said there are some 3.70 lakh Bangladeshis working in his country.

He said that they are satisfied with the performance of the Bangladeshi workers.

"Qatar has expressed their interest to take more manpower from Bangladesh. They will ink an agreement for this purpose," Momen said.