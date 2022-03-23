WSIS Summit 2022: 9 Bangladeshi projects get nomination

Nine innovative Bangladeshi projects have been nominated in the final round for the World Summit on Information Society (WISIS-2022) under the category Information Technology.

Among them, four projects are under the Aspire to Innovate of the ICT Division and the Cabinet Division - a special programme of the government's Digital Bangladesh agenda.

The four a2i projects are: Digital Platform Kishore Batayan (Connect), Access to Healthcare through Helpline (National Helpline 333), Digital Flood Forecasting and Warning System and Food for Nation.

Some other initiatives nominated from Bangladesh are: Land Development Tax System of the Ministry of Land, Info-Sarkar Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC),Phone registration related National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) activities, Digital Literacy project of Bangladesh NGO Network for Radio and Communication and a project related to fighting against misinformation through community radios.

The WSIS Prize will be awarded in a total of 16 categories. This award is given annually by the United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in recognition of contributions in the development of basic and public welfare technologies through information technology and related services.

Various innovative initiatives of Bangladesh have won this award 6 times in a row since 2014.