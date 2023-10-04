30 writers condemn attack on poet Radhapada Roy

Condemning the attack on poet Radhapada Roy, 30 writers of the country have called for immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the attackers today.

"On 30 September, the innocent elderly poet was brutally attacked by two local individuals- Rafiqul Islam and Kadur Ali. The victim is currently receiving treatment at Nageshwari Health Complex. Victim Radhapada Roy told the Daily Star that Kadu and Rafiq do not like music. Eyewitnesses also said the accused individuals are known to oppose the music culture," the writers said in a statement on Wednesday (4 October).

They mentioned that recent attacks on Baul artists, drama workers, and destruction of their musical instruments and manuscripts in Bangladesh are a disturbing assault on our cultural heritage.

"It is deeply concerning that none of these attacks on cultural activists have been properly investigated or prosecuted. We must emphasise that these attacks cannot be dismissed as isolated incidents. We demand the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those responsible for the attack on poet Radhapada Roy," reads the statement.

The signatories are Anwara Syed Haque, Zakir Talukder, Hafiz Rashid Khan, Shahnaz Munni, Alfred Khokon, Ahmad Mostafa Kamal, Tokon Thakur, Rajeeb Noor, Chanchal Ashraf, Shoaib Gibran, Shamim Reza, Ruma Modak, Kabir Humayun, Obayed Akash, Mostaq Ahmad Din, Shahed Kayes, Shibli Moktadir, Reza Ghatak, Khokon Mahmood, Henry Swapan, Simon Zakaria, Swakrit Noman, Mozaffar Hossain, Sumankumar Dash, Moniruzzaman Mintu, Snigdha Baul, Arvind Chakraborty, Rabin Ahsan, Sharafat Hossain and Hamim Kamal.