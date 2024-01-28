Writer Zakir Talukder returns Bangla Academy Literary Award

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 05:24 pm

Writer Zakir Talukder returns Bangla Academy Literary Award

The writer returned the prize money and honourary crest to Bangla Academy through courier today

Writer Zakir Talukder. Photo: Collected
Writer Zakir Talukder. Photo: Collected

Renowned fiction writer Zakir Talukder has returned the Bangla Academy Literary Award he received in 2014, citing dissatisfaction with the institution's management.

The writer returned the prize money and honorary crest to Bangla Academy through courier on Sunday (28 January).

"I have been consistently addressing the undemocratic nature, arbitrariness, and bureaucracy within Bangla Academy. The institution has not conducted executive council elections for the past 25 years, and there is a lack of transparency in their activities," he told The Business Standard on the day.

The writer alleged that Bangla Academy formed various sub-committees with people of their choice.

"Overall, the quality of programmes, activities, and awards of Bangla Academy have witnessed a decline. When the quality of the institution declines, the standard of recognition naturally diminishes. I don't find it reasonable to accept that award," he said.

Zakir Talukder hails from Natore and is a medical professional. He holds a Master's degree in health economics and has been involved in diverse roles in private medical and research institutions.

His notable works include 'Musalmanmangal', 'Pitregon', 'Kursinama', 'Kabi o Kamini', and 'Chhayabastob'.

Comments

