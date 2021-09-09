Writer Hasan Azizul Huq returning home after treatment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 01:27 pm

Related News

Writer Hasan Azizul Huq returning home after treatment

Hasan Azizul Huq was airlifted from Hazrat Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi to the National Heart Institute in Dhaka on 21 August after his condition deteriorated.

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 01:27 pm
Photo: Imtiaz Mahbub
Photo: Imtiaz Mahbub

Renowned writer Hasan Azizul Huq returns home today after being discharged from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka, where he received a long 19-day treatment.

Confirming that the writer is now out of danger, his son Imtiaz Hasan Mouli told TBS, "The problems with which he was admitted to the hospital were treated. There are no complicated problems except for minor issues that can be treated at home."

"Again, there are some long-term problems like depression, which requires long-term treatment. However, heart and pneumonia complications are gone," he said.

Photo: Imtiaz Mahbub
Photo: Imtiaz Mahbub

Hoping that his father will be discharged by this afternoon, Imtiaz Hasan further added, "Once discharged, he will be taken to Rajshahi by road in the ICU ambulance. He cannot sit. Doctors have told him to lie down. That is why he is not being airlifted this time."

Hasan Azizul Huq was airlifted from Hazrat Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi to the National Heart Institute in Dhaka on 21 August after his condition deteriorated. Apart from heart problems, lung infections, electrolyte imbalance and other problems were detected there. Later at around 8 pm, he was transferred to BSMMU. He was then given high-flow oxygen support. A medical team led by BSMMU Professor of Internal Medicine, Dr Arafat, treated him.

Photo: Imtiaz Mahbub
Photo: Imtiaz Mahbub

The writer is known for his works on the '47 partition and the War of Liberation. He is famous for his novel "Agunpakhi", which has been awarded various awards at home and abroad including Bangla Academy Literary Award, Ekushey Padak and Swadhinata Padak.

Hasan Azizul Huq was born on 2 February 1939 in Jabgram, Bardhaman district of West Bengal. He is currently 82 years old. The novelist retired in 2004 after 31 years as a professor of philosophy at Rajshahi University.

Top News

Writer Hasan Azizul Huq / rajshahi / BSMMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

5
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates