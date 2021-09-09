Writer Hasan Azizul Huq returning home after treatment

Renowned writer Hasan Azizul Huq returns home today after being discharged from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka, where he received a long 19-day treatment.

Confirming that the writer is now out of danger, his son Imtiaz Hasan Mouli told TBS, "The problems with which he was admitted to the hospital were treated. There are no complicated problems except for minor issues that can be treated at home."

"Again, there are some long-term problems like depression, which requires long-term treatment. However, heart and pneumonia complications are gone," he said.

Photo: Imtiaz Mahbub

Hoping that his father will be discharged by this afternoon, Imtiaz Hasan further added, "Once discharged, he will be taken to Rajshahi by road in the ICU ambulance. He cannot sit. Doctors have told him to lie down. That is why he is not being airlifted this time."

Hasan Azizul Huq was airlifted from Hazrat Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi to the National Heart Institute in Dhaka on 21 August after his condition deteriorated. Apart from heart problems, lung infections, electrolyte imbalance and other problems were detected there. Later at around 8 pm, he was transferred to BSMMU. He was then given high-flow oxygen support. A medical team led by BSMMU Professor of Internal Medicine, Dr Arafat, treated him.

Photo: Imtiaz Mahbub

The writer is known for his works on the '47 partition and the War of Liberation. He is famous for his novel "Agunpakhi", which has been awarded various awards at home and abroad including Bangla Academy Literary Award, Ekushey Padak and Swadhinata Padak.

Hasan Azizul Huq was born on 2 February 1939 in Jabgram, Bardhaman district of West Bengal. He is currently 82 years old. The novelist retired in 2004 after 31 years as a professor of philosophy at Rajshahi University.