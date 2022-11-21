Writer Ali Imam passes away 

Prominent author, organiser and media personality Ali Imam has passed away at the age of 72.

He breathed his last on Monday (21 November) at Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital in Dhanmondi, poet Imran Parash told the media.

Ali Imam was suffering from various complex diseases including respiratory disorder and pneumonia.

Born on 31 December 1950 in Brahmanbaria, Ali Imam is the author of over 600 books. His works are mainly for children and teenagers.

He served as the General Manager of Bangladesh Television (2004-2006) before serving as the CEO of several satellite TV channels at the end of his career.

For his contribution to children's literature, Ali Imam received many awards including Bangla Academy Literature Award (2001) and Shishu Academy Children's Literature Award (2012).

