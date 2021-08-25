Writ seeks removal of Pori Moni, Saqlain’s photos, videos from web

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 02:52 pm

Related News

Writ seeks removal of Pori Moni, Saqlain’s photos, videos from web

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 02:52 pm
ADC Golam Saqlain (Left) and Pori Moni
ADC Golam Saqlain (Left) and Pori Moni

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking directives to remove images and videos of actor Pori Moni and DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Golam Saqlain from all platforms including social and mainstream media outlets.

At the same time, instructions were sought to remove all reports on the incident.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Tasmia Nuhaiya Ahmed filed the public interest litigation plea on Wednesday.

The writ also sought directions to remove videos of the personal lives of the deceased college student Mosarat Munia and JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina.

The writ petition further sought a ban on the publication of personal offensive pictures or videos of all types of characters from online, including social media.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah may hear the writ petition.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman, Information secretary and Telecommunication secretary have been made respondents to the writ petition.

Lawyer Tasmia Nuhia Ahmed told the media, "We can see that reports are being published with personal pictures and videos through various social media including mainstream media outlets. This is being done especially targeting the character of women."

Earlier this month, ADC Saqlain was transferred to the DMP's Public Order Management (POM), West Division, from the Detective Branch.

The decision was made following reports of several media outlets that claimed Golam Saqlain had engaged in unprofessional conduct with actor Pori Moni while supervising the case filed by the actor against five persons, including businessman Nasir U Mahmud.

Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August where there was reportedly a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD, other drugs, and paraphernalia.

In this connection, a case was filed with Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act. She is now at Kashimpur Jail failing to be granted bail despite filing bail pleas several times.

Top News

Pori Moni / ADC Saqlain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

56m | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

56m | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

23h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding