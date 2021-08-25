Writ seeks removal of Pori Moni, Saqlain’s photos, videos from web

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking directives to remove images and videos of actor Pori Moni and DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Golam Saqlain from all platforms including social and mainstream media outlets.

At the same time, instructions were sought to remove all reports on the incident.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Tasmia Nuhaiya Ahmed filed the public interest litigation plea on Wednesday.

The writ also sought directions to remove videos of the personal lives of the deceased college student Mosarat Munia and JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina.

The writ petition further sought a ban on the publication of personal offensive pictures or videos of all types of characters from online, including social media.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah may hear the writ petition.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman, Information secretary and Telecommunication secretary have been made respondents to the writ petition.

Lawyer Tasmia Nuhia Ahmed told the media, "We can see that reports are being published with personal pictures and videos through various social media including mainstream media outlets. This is being done especially targeting the character of women."

Earlier this month, ADC Saqlain was transferred to the DMP's Public Order Management (POM), West Division, from the Detective Branch.

The decision was made following reports of several media outlets that claimed Golam Saqlain had engaged in unprofessional conduct with actor Pori Moni while supervising the case filed by the actor against five persons, including businessman Nasir U Mahmud.

Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August where there was reportedly a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD, other drugs, and paraphernalia.

In this connection, a case was filed with Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act. She is now at Kashimpur Jail failing to be granted bail despite filing bail pleas several times.