Writ seeks monitoring cell to control Soybean oil price 

A writ petition has been filed in the High Court seeking directions to form a monitoring cell and enact policy to control the present Soybean oil market price.

Supreme Court lawyer Monir Hossain and two other colleague of his filed the writ Sunday (6 March).

Commerce secretary, director general of Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection and other concerns are listed as respondents in the writ.

"The hearing of the plea may take place today," Advocate Monir Hossain told the media.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman is expected to hear the petition, he added.

