Writ petition seeks probe into graft allegation against Khulna Wasa MD

Bangladesh

UNB
22 March, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 02:12 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking its order to investigate the allegations of irregularities and corruption against the Managing Director of Khulna Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) Md Abdullah.

Supreme Court lawyer Imadul Haque Bashir filed the writ petition on Tuesday (21 March).

The writ petition sought its order asking the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the allegations brought against Md Abdullah.

It also sought the issuance of a  rule asking the government to explain as to why the appointment of Khulna Wasa MD should not be declared illegal.

Secretary to the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry, deputy secretary to the ministry, chairman of PSC, chairman of Khulna Wasa, ACC and Khulna Wasa MD have been made respondents to the rule.

According to the writ petition, many reports were published in different newspapers about the irregularities and corruption of Khulna Wasa MD Abdullah.

Despite these, Abdullah remained in the post and no investigation was conducted against him, it said.

The writ petition is likely to be heard next week.

