Writ petition seeks HC directive for govt officials to submit wealth statements, publish on website

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking its directive on submission of wealth statements by government officials and publishing them on the designated website.

Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das filed the writ petition with the wing concerned of the High Court on Sunday (30 June).

Secretaries to Establishment Ministry, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman, the Bangladesh Bank governor and six others concerned were made respondents in the writ.

The hearing on the writ petition will be held at the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadat Hossain on Tuesday (2 July).

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said advocate Subir Nandi filed a petition seeking permission to initiate a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the disclosure of government officials' property statements.

The court subsequently granted permission to proceed.

