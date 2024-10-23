Writ filed in HC questioning validity of Article 70 of constitution

National Parliament. File Photo: Collected
National Parliament. File Photo: Collected

A writ petition has been filed in the High Court challenging the validity of Article 70 of the constitution which bars a member of parliament from voting against his own party on any issue during parliamentary sessions.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Yunus Ali Akand filed the writ today (23 October).

The petitioner told reporters that a hearing on this writ may be held next week.

The law secretary, the parliament secretary and other related parties have been made defendants in the writ.

Article 70 of the constitution states, "If a person nominated as a candidate of a political party and elected as a member of parliament, (a) resigns from that party, or (b) votes against that party in parliament, his seat in parliament shall be forfeited. However, he shall not be ineligible to contend to be a member of parliament in any subsequent election for that reason."

 

 

 

