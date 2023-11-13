World's 3rd Omni Processor starts trial operation in Cox's Bazar

According to the information of the Department of Public Health Engineering, the work of the project started in October 2021 at the cost of Tk60 crore in the Kutupalong area of Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar Photo: TBS

The world's third Omni Processor and the first in Bangladesh, has started a trial run in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the project on Saturday (11 November).

Omni Processor is a term coined in 2012 by the staff of the Water, Sanitation, Hygiene Program of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to describe a range of physical, biological or chemical treatments to remove pathogens from human-generated fecal sludge, while simultaneously creating commercially valuable byproducts like energy and distilled water.

After Senegal and India, Bangladesh is the only country in the world to have this kind of project.

Located in the Kutupalong camp-4 extension in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, the project has been implemented by the Department of Public Health Engineering under the Emergency Assistance Project (EAP).

According to the information of the Department of Public Health Engineering, the work of the project started in October 2021 at the cost of Tk60 crore in the Kutupalong area of Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

The project was awarded to Ankur Scientific of India and SR Corporation of Bangladesh. After 100% physical progress, the trial period has now been launched. Which is financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Abul Manjur, assistant engineer of the Department of Public Health Engineering, Cox's Bazar, said that this project is the first in Bangladesh and the third in the world.

In the pilot run, 30 cubic meters or 6 tonnes of dry sewage waste, 5 tonnes of organic waste, 500kg of plastic waste - making for a total of 11.5 tonnes of sewage, can processed every day. An average of 60-70 kilowatts of electricity is generated every day from it.

All the equipment of the main project is kept running with the generated electricity. As a result, this project does not require any connection with the national grid or any other electricity source.

Abul Manjur said, after the waste treatment of the project, an average of 1,000 to 1200 litres of distilled water can be produced every day. The water has no ions or solids or salts, only hydrogen and oxygen ions - which can be marketed for making batteries.

At the same time, 1200 to 1500kg of ash is being produced on average per day from the project. Which can be used in various works projects including cement production.

Department of Public Health Engineering officials said Ankur Scientific of India is managing the project with its own manpower as per the agreement. Within the next 2 years, Ankur will train SR Corporation Bangladesh's people to run it.