World Youth Festival in Russia to host 95 Bangladeshi youth leaders 

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 06:12 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The forthcoming World Youth Festival, scheduled to be held in Russia from 1 to 7 March, is poised to host a delegation of 95 youth leaders from Bangladesh. 

The event, organised under the auspices of Russian President Vladimir Putin's directive to foster international youth collaboration, promises to serve as a dynamic platform for global dialogue and cultural exchange.

The World Youth Festival Bangladesh National Preparatory Committee conveyed this information at a press conference held at Chattogram Press Club yesterday. 

In the press conference, Ashik Imran, consul of the Russian Embassy in Chattogram, Tareq Mahmud, chairman of the Bangladesh Preparatory Committee of the World Youth Festival Russia, and Zia Uddin Haider, general secretary, spoke on different aspects of the festival.

Committee members emphasised the opportunity for Bangladesh to present its history, tradition, and culture to an audience spanning 180 nations. 

The organisers anticipated the active involvement of Bangladeshi youth in the festival to enhance Bangladesh's global standing. 

Bangladesh's delegation of 95 young individuals will engage in a wide array of activities, including workshops, discussion forums, cultural events, and sports competitions, all aimed at showcasing Bangladesh's cultural richness.

About 20,000 youth leaders from around the world, including Bangladesh, will participate in the event at the Sirius Federal Territory (Sochi) of Russia to share their cultural legacies and experiences. 

Following the main event, some delegates will have the opportunity to participate in a Regional Programme, allowing them to spend a week in 30 different cities across Russia, thereby deepening their understanding of Russian culture and gaining valuable experiences to bring back to their homeland.

Russian authorities have made extensive preparations for the grand event, promising surprises for participants, including exhibitions highlighting cultural diversity, traditional cuisines, attire, and regional cultures, as well as science and technology exhibitions, sports competitions, and cultural performances. 

Furthermore, the festival aims to promote global peace and prosperity by showcasing Russian culture and fostering international understanding.

A dedicated stall has already been secured for Bangladesh at the festival venue, serving as a hub for showcasing the nation's tourism sector, folk art, handicrafts, pottery, traditional attire, sweets, and cuisine. 

In anticipation of the festival, the training of 300 guides for the World Youth Festival 2024 has commenced in Sirius (Sochi). These guides will extend a warm welcome to 10,000 international participants from 180 countries and Russian participants. 

