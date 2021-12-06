World Vision Bangladesh launches strategies to prevent child marriage

World Vision Bangladesh launched on Monday (6 December) ten "Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC)" materials aiming to prevent child marriage, at an event held in the capital's Brac centre.

The international humanitarian organisation has targeted ten audience groups related to child marriage. They are parents, teachers, adolescent boys and girls, youth, religious leaders, police and local government representatives; notes a press release.

Tony Micheal, director of Advocacy and Communications, World Vision Bangladesh, said he believes in collective efforts to address such a complex social problem.

"Alone we can't win this battle against child marriage. World Vision believes that if we are united and act together, we will be able to make Bangladesh free from child marriage. Let's consider these as weapon, use them appropriately and make the country free from this curse," said Tony.

According to the media release, World Vision also believes the SBCC materials will influence to bring changes in people's behavioral patterns and mindsets regarding child marriage.

Additionally, the organisation will allow government and non-government organizations, network and alliance members and civil society representatives to adopt these materials for their own programmes.

Nishath Sultana, deputy director of Children's Advocacy and Justice, World Vision Bangladesh presented the recent situation of child marriage in her introductory speech.

Natalie McCauley, head of Child Protection, Unicef and K.A.M Morshed, senior director of Advocacy Innovation and Migration, Brac were present as guest of honour. The programme was concluded by Chandan Z Gomes, senior director of Operations and Programme Quality.

World Vision Bangladesh's alliances and network members, development partners, and Civil Society Organization representatives were also present in the launching ceremony.