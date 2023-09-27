World Tourism Day 2023: Bangladesh Festival kicks off

World Tourism Day 2023, observed as a four-day "Bangladesh Festival", designed to shine a spotlight on the nation's tourism products, services and delectable cuisine, kicked off on Wednesday (27 September) in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) is hosting the event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital's Agargaon area.

Photo: Courtesy

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury inaugurated the festival at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) at 12pm.

Earlier, the day started with a colourful rally at the Agargaon area at 7.30 am organised by the Bangladesh Tourism Board.

More than 160 organisations including 20 hotel resorts, 70 regional food stalls, 29 districts under district branding, 26 craft souvenirs, 2 airlines, amusement parks, travel agents, tour operators, tour guides, foreign embassies are participating in the Bangladesh Festival.

There are more than 70 traditional food stalls from 64 districts of Bangladesh.

At the inaugural session, cabinet secretary MD Mahbub Hossain, civil aviation and tourism ministry secretary Mokammel Hossain, BTB CEO Abu Taher Muhammad Jaber also spoke.