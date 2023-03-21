World should take steps to stop Ukraine war: PM Hasina tells CNN

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said intensified global steps were needed to stop war in Ukraine as it continued to cause common peoples miseries across the world, as she gave an exclusive interview to CNN TV.

"I feel that the world should come forward to stop the war as the common people are suffering," she said while the US-based Cable News Network (CNN) broadcast her interview's first episode Tuesday morning (21 March).

Asked for comments on Bangladesh's stance on the war, Sheikh Hasina said "we believe in a peaceful solution."

"If there is any conflict, through dialogue it can be solved. We (Bangladesh) never support any kind of invasion or any conflict," she said.

Numerous questions regarding the Ukraine crisis, Bangladesh's relations with China including its loan issues and the Rohingya crisis largely featured the first episode of the interview.

CNN is set to air the second episode of the interaction with the Bangladesh premier later this evening while the network's famed journalist Richard Quest interviewed her.



Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh's foreign policy is very clear, "Friendship to all, malice to none" and "and we're following that, so, when we see any human rights violation or invasion, we definitely oppose it".



She, however, said no war could be one-sided alone as it needs the involvement of both sides "(but) I believe each country has its own rights to live in their own territory (with freedom) and protect their own territory."