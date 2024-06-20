World Refugee Day: Donors deeply concerned by worsening situation in Rakhine state

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 07:13 pm

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 07:13 pm

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 07:13 pm
Rohingya refugees fleeing from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg
Rohingya refugees fleeing from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg

Donors from the international community, including the United States, European Union and other countries have said they remain deeply concerned by the worsening situation in Rakhine State of Myanmar and the cross-border implications.

"We stand in solidarity with the more than 120 million people, that is 1 in 69, worldwide who are forcibly displaced due to conflict, violence, and persecution. Among these individuals are over 1 million Rohingyas, who fled from their homes in Myanmar and sought refuge in Bangladesh," they said in a joint media release marking World Refugee Day.

"We appreciate the government of Bangladesh for continuing to host the Rohingya in their time of need. We also continue to honour the incredible resilience and strength of spirit of the Rohingya people in adversity.

"We all continue to make dedicated efforts to provide essential services for Rohingya refugees, and Bangladesh's host communities. We continue to advocate for global attention for this protracted crisis, amid emerging new crises and growing global humanitarian need," they said.

In the camps, improved opportunities for refugees to pursue meaningful education and livelihoods could build essential resilience and self-reliance. This is important to overcome cycles of poverty and marginalisation for future generations, reads the release.

They further said the hope remains that safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation will be possible for Rohingya refugees in the long-term. However, the escalating conflict and deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Myanmar mean that this is unlikely in the near future. 

"We remain deeply concerned by the worsening situation in Rakhine State and the cross-border implications. Today we reiterate the importance of protecting all civilians," they said.

At the Global Refugee Forum in December 2023, the donors said they made a collective pledge to share global responsibility and enhance partnerships to address the complexities of forced displacement. 

"We remain committed to ensure a better and more dignified life for the Rohingyas while they remain in Bangladesh. We will continue to pursue regional coordination and collective efforts towards sustainable solutions for Rohingya refugees, partnering with the Government of Bangladesh."

World Refugee Day

Comments

