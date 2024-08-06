World reacts to Sheikh Hasina's removal from power

Here are some reactions to the news that Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina has resigned as prime minister and fled the country following violent street protests.

Bangladeshis in London

In Whitechapel, a London neighbourhood home to a large Bangladeshi community, many took to the streets to celebrate.

Waving their national flag and honking car horns, they chanted: "Bangladesh! Bangladesh!"

"Bangladesh has achieved its second independence now," said Abu Sayem, 50. "We actually got our independence first in 1971 but autocrat Sheikh Hasina was ruling the country forcibly. She has snatched away our rights. She has killed thousands of children."

Cab driver Ishtiaque Choudhury said: "It is a relief for us and I'm happy for my nation."

TARIQUE RAHMAN, EXILED ACTING CHAIRMAN OF OPPOSITION BANGLADESH NATIONALIST PARTY.

"Hasina's resignation proves the power of the people.

"Together, let's rebuild Bangladesh into a democratic and developed nation, where the rights and freedoms of all people are protected," Rahman posted on X.

Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

"We believe in the resilience and unity of the Bangladeshi nation and hope for a swift return to peace and stability," Sabry said on X.

"May the people of Bangladesh find the strength to overcome these challenges and emerge even stronger," he said.

US Senage majority leader Chuck Schumer

"PM Hasina's violent reaction to legitimate protests made her continued rule untenable. I applaud the brave protestors & demand justice for those killed. It's critical to establish a balanced interim government that respects the rights of all & sets up democratic elections swiftly," Schumer said on X.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

It is vital that an orderly and peaceful transition towards a democratically elected government is ensured, in full respect of human rights and democratic principles ...

"Accountability for human rights violations is crucial. Those who have been arbitrarily detained should be released immediately."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Spokesperson

"The very significant loss of life, including of students, children and law enforcement officers, is completely unacceptable.

We call on the authorities to release all peaceful protesters and ensure due process is followed for those charged and prosecuted.

"We hope that swift action is taken to ensure that democracy prevails and accelerate the process towards peace and security to people in Bangladesh."

Russian Foreign Ministry

"Moscow ... hopes for a speedy return of internal political processes to constitutional norms in a country friendly to us."

Hennes & Muaritz (H&M)

A spokesperson for H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, which has many suppliers in Bangladesh, said: "We are concerned about the developments and the violence and hope for a peaceful agreement."

Hula Global

Clothing manufacturer Hula Global, which serves major U.S. store chains, said it had re-directed its apparel orders from Bangladesh to India for the rest of the year because of the unrest. "We do not want to risk our existing order book because of the political turmoil," it said.

Garment factories in Bangladesh, which supply some of the world's top brands, have been closed indefinitely.

Germany

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said it is "important that Bangladesh continue on its democratic path".