World Press Photo selects Drik to co-organise regional contest in Asia

World Press Photo Foundation has selected Drik Picture Library as its regional partner in Asia.

The announcement was made around 4pm on Sunday (3 July) at a press conference at DrikPath Bhaban.

The founder of Drik and ex-jury board chair for the World Press Photo contest Shahidul Alam spoke at the conference, reads a press release.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Drik's Curator and General Manager ASM Rezaur Rahman explained the modality of the partnership.

Cornelis Stouten, first secretary, Political Affairs and Human Rights of the Royal Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh congratulated Drik on its selection and wished success of the programme.

Bangladeshi winners of previous World Press Photo Contests and jury members were also present at the event.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Chair of the Regional Jury for Asia region, World Press Photo 2022 Tanzim Wahab shared his experience of this year's winner selection process with the audience.