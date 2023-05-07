World leaders praise Sheikh Hasina's leadership

Several heads of the state and government highly praised the leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The heads of state and government who have interactions with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have shown their due respect to her," Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem told a press briefing on Bangladesh Premier's attendance in the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

To this end, she referred to the body language of the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to show respect to PM Hasina.

"She has received incredible respect from all," she said.

In the coronation programme, PM Hasina had interactions with the Presidents of Egypt and Rwanda, Prime Ministers of Sierra Leone, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Gambia, Namibia and Uganda.

"The leaders have highly praised the continued leadership of Bangladesh's Prime Minister and the remarkable economic growth of Bangladesh under her leadership. Everyone notices Bangladesh's economic growth," she said.

They (global leaders) also questioned how Bangladesh maintains high economic growth.

In this respect, she said Sierra Leone's Prime Minister and his spouse have lauded the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. "We're following you (Bangladesh Premier," she said quoting Sierra Leone Prime Minister and his wife.

The prime minister arrived in London on May 4 on the third leg of her visits after attending a programme of the World Bank marking its 50-year partnership with Bangladesh in Washington DC, the USA and a bilateral visit to Japan.

Prior to the reception, she also attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting - a biennial summit of governmental leaders from all Commonwealth nations.

The summit was held at Marlborough House, the Commonwealth Secretariat, London and the Bangladesh premier attended the event.

Interaction with King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, by the Commonwealth Heads of the Government, was held.

A closed discussion of the Commonwealth leaders was held at the Main Conference Room, to be chaired by Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, Commonwealth Chair.

Charles III, 74, became King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on September 8, 2022, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

As per royal tradition, a British monarch's coronation takes place some months later after national mourning and intense preparations.

King Charles III's coronation event was attended by heads of state from around the world, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Australia.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met King Charles III last year in London and offered her condolences over the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.