World knows Bangladesh has no democracy: BNP 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain alleged that the Awami League-led government has failed to suppress their acts of torture, disappearance, murder, extrajudicial killings and human rights violations.

"The whole world now knows that there is no human rights, no democracy in this country," he said during a discussion Friday (21 January).

The BNP leader said acts of the Awami League are demeaning the country internationally. 

He also mentioned that Bangladesh is now a globally recognised autocratic country.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain made the comment while speaking as chief guest at a discussion marking the 86th birth anniversary of party founder Ziaur Rahman at the Nation Press Club.

The veteran BNP leader said, "More than one lakh cases were filed against 36 lakh BNP leaders and activists. Disappearances and extrajudicial killings are going on. It cannot be the image of a democratic country."

"The Awami League government thought that they could stop the public protest by torturing, he said adding, "But right now, the whole world knows that Bangladesh has no human rights."

Bangladesh did not get the invitation to US President Joe Biden's virtual Summit for Democracy, which proves that Bangladesh has no democracy, added Mosharrof. 

He further said human rights cannot exist without democracy.

The BNP leader also said, "The United States has recently imposed sanctions on a law enforcement organisation and its present and former top officials. 12 human rights organisations have sent letter to the United Nations to ban Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from peacekeeping missions."

Speaking as the special guest, Dhaka north city unit BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman demanded the resignation of the Awami League government.

"If necessary, another mass uprising will be organised to bring back democracy," Aman Ullah Aman added.

Dhaka North and South City Corporation unit BNP organised the discussion.

Abdus Salam, the convener of the Dhaka South City Corporation BNP, presided over the programme.
 

