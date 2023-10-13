World Egg Day: Regular egg intake imperative for sound health

Consumption of egg ensures the proper functioning of major organs of the human body alongside removing nutritional deficiency. Photo: Collected

Regular egg intake is very much important for maintaining sound health as it's a balanced food for all irrespective of age, gender and season.

Eggs are relatively low in calories and saturated fat and rich in protein, vitamins, minerals and other healthy nutrients.

Academics and experts came up with the observation while addressing a post-rally discussion to mark the World Egg Day-2023 at Rajshahi University (RU) today.

This year, the theme of World Egg Day is "Eggs for a healthy future". World Egg Day is an opportunity to make everyone aware that eggs are an excellent, affordable source of high-quality nutrition.

An egg is one of the most environmentally sustainable and cost-effective animal protein sources.

Rajshahi divisional office of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS), Veterinary and Animal Science Faculty of RU and Bangladesh Livestock Society (BLS) jointly hosted the discussion at Deans Complex conference hall supported by World Poultry Science Association and Bangladesh Poultry Industries Coordination Council.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar, While Pro-VCs Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir spoke as special guests with Dean of Veterinary and Animal Science Faculty Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder was in the chair.

Prof Shariful Islam from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences highlighted the significance of in-taking eggs regularly during his keynote presentation.

BLS Society General Secretary Dr Hemayetul Islam, District Training Officer of DLS Dr Ismail Haque and president of Rajshahi Poultry Association Enamul Haque also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Jalal Uddin Sarder narrated the significance of the day and consumption of egg in his keynote presentation, saying consumption of egg has no significant link with heart diseases.



"Most of the cholesterol that circulates in our bodies is not from cholesterol in foods, but from our liver is making cholesterol in response to high intake of saturated and trans fat," he added.

Professor Jalal Sarder said the existing problems in the poultry sector should be addressed for boosting egg production through making the poultry farming more profitable and lucrative.

Keynote speaker Prof Shariful Islam said the perception that regular egg consumption leads to heart diseases has been proved incorrect, and suggested regular intake of egg, especially by pregnant women and growing children.

He said reasons behind low intake are economic status, low production and misconception.

Prof Islam opined that protein is an important constituent of food which is necessary for strengthening and building of muscles and tissues and development of the brain.

He mentioned that egg is a great source of protein and it provides us with essential vitamins like D, B6, B12, and also minerals like zinc, copper, and the power source iron. Especially the yolk supports us with vitamins like A, D, E, and K. It is also rich in lecithin.