World Economic Forum invites PM Hasina to attend its annual meeting in Switzerland

Bangladesh

UNB
10 January, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 11:25 am

World Economic Forum invites PM Hasina to attend its annual meeting in Switzerland

Congratulating Prime Minister Sheikh, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab, has said he is confident that under her leadership, Bangladesh will be able to fully realize its economic potential and become a developed country by 2041.

"The bold reforms taken forward under your leadership have helped raise Bangladesh's economic and social standing," Schwab said in a message to PM Hasina.

"The World Economic Forum looks forward to working closely with you and your government to support in achieving its full growth potential," he said.

He also invited PM Hasina to the 54th World Economic Forum annual meeting, which will take place in Davos-Klisters, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19, 2024 under the theme, "Rebuilding Trust."

As usual, over 100 governments, all major international organizations, the 1000 most important global companies, relevant civil society and academic institutions, as well as the global media will interact at the highest level.

"I truly look forward to engaging you in this effort and, hopefully, to welcoming you in Davos," he said, wishing her every success in her new leadership role.

"On behalf of the World Economic Forum, please accept my congratulations on leading your party to a historic win in the 12th National Elections. I wish you and your colleagues every success for the new tenure," Schwab said.

