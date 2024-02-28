World class education environment will be created in the country: State Minister Palak

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak said that a world-class education environment will be created for talented people in remote villages through a talent hunt.

The minister said this while interacting with reporters after visiting the Aga Khan Academy in Bashundhara of the capital today.

He said the Aga Khan Academy and the ICT department will sign a knowledge partnership agreement to make the poor children of the village modern and global citizens, reads a press release.

He also said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) Literacy Campaign Awareness Program will be launched at Aga Khan Academy.

State Minister Palak said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced the construction of Smart Bangladesh by 2041 based on 4 pillars. Among the four pillars, Smart Citizen is one of the most important pillars. He said smart educational institutions are needed to create smart citizens. Our goal is not only to educate the smart citizens of Smart Bangladesh in higher education but also to teach them creative, innovative, problem-solving mindset, and ethical values.

He said that the Aga Khan Academy and ICT Department will work as knowledge partners in encouraging artificial intelligence and robotics through the Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology in Shivchar, in online platforms including A2i's Muktpath, Eduhub and in training teachers of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Our only goal is to build Smart Bangladesh, a modern version of the golden Bengal of Bangabandhu's dream under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Over the past 15 years, we have successfully implemented Digital Bangladesh under the guidance and supervision of IT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

The transition from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh is very challenging. Those challenges can be met depending on education, technology and knowledge and smart Bangladesh will be developed depending on these three.

Palak said an AI-powered government brain is being developed in the country to make public and private services easier. He said we want to make an AI Act to reduce the negative use of AI and reduce the risks, which is still in the drafting stage. Within the next 5 years all government services will be paperless-smart, all transactions cashless, and all inter-operable, inter-connected and automated.

Mentioning Aga Khan Academy as a role model before us, the state minister said that modernization of government educational institutions is possible based on partnership with them.

It is also possible to work on ICT in education, and ICT in education use cases. Aga Khan Academy and the ICT Department will work together to develop the AI Awareness Programme, Innovation Challenge Fund and Education and Knowledge Ecosystem.

At this time, Aga Khan Development Network's diplomatic representative in Bangladesh Munir M. Merali was present.

