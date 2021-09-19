World Bank's Rohingya proposal was misunderstood: UN

File Photo: Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat as they get interrogated by the Border Guard Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

United Nation Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo said the World Bank's proposal regarding Rohingyas in Bangladesh has been misunderstood.

"The solution to the Rohingya refugee situation lies with Myanmar," she said today during an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

"The most viable, durable solution is the voluntary repatriation of refugees in safety, dignity and sustainability," she said.

Mia Seppo said the United Nations supports the World Bank's global refugee policy, although many countries have and will have differences in global policy with local policy.

Earlier, Bangladesh strongly opposed a recent proposal made by the World Bank to integrate Rohingya refugees into the country, which is already hosting over 1.2 million of the displaced community.

The country fears that such a policy would directly affect the main focus -- repatriation.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the World Bank has prepared a long-term program for 16 countries that are hosting refugees for their integration, welfare, equal employment and better communication between refugees and host communities.

"But we are not included in the definition of what the World Bank has meant. Rohingyas are not refugees in our definition. Rather, they are persecuted and displaced people whom we extended temporary shelter to here [in Bangladesh]," he said.

"Our priority issue is they should go back to their own land [in Myanmar]," he emphasised while speaking to reporters in the capital, Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the UN resident coordinator also conveyed the global organisation's concern over signs of shrinking civic space, growing inequality and violence against women in Bangladesh.

She stated that the global shrinking of civic space is a big concern, but for a country that aspires for democracy, it is not healthy.

Regarding the disputed Digital Security Act, Mia Seppo said the UN is in talks with the law ministry to review the law and stop its misuse.

While responding to a question about elections in the country, she said the UN is willing to cooperate if Bangladesh wants it to.