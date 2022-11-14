World Bank vice president reiterates support for Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 05:55 pm

Related News

World Bank vice president reiterates support for Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 05:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, reaffirmed the World Bank's continued support to help Bangladesh navigate through the current economic challenges and achieve resilient and inclusive growth. 

Raiser met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday and thanked her for the country's leading role in climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.

In his meeting with the premier, Raiser said Bangladesh has surprised the whole world through its tremendous development, describing the country as "a success case of development".

"The World Bank is proud to be a part of Bangladesh's tremendous development journey for the past 50 years. Bangladesh provides valuable insights and important lessons in rapid poverty reduction and sustained growth for many other countries around the world," said Raiser. 

Raiser also met with the finance minister and Bangladesh bank governor and discussed policy measures to mitigate recent global shocks and build economic resilience. 

Bangladesh surprises world by its development: World Bank

During the meetings, they also discussed the World Bank's support for Bangladesh's development priorities. 

He was accompanied by Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank's incoming Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, who will assume his position on 1 January 2023.

"The war in Ukraine, the impacts of the Covid pandemic, and the climate crisis have created unprecedented challenges for the global economy. Every country is struggling to cope, and Bangladesh is no exception," said Raiser. 

He went on to say, "Bangladesh can sustain rapid growth by strengthening macro, fiscal and financial sector reform and continuing investment in human capital and climate resilience. We are ready to lend our full support to these efforts at this challenging time."

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh following its independence.

Since then, the World Bank has committed more than $37 billion in grants, interest-free, and concessional credits to the country.

Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing International Development Association (IDA) programme totaling over $15.7 billion in 55 active projects.

Top News

World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

9h | Brands
iPad Buyers Guide: Which one should you get?

iPad Buyers Guide: Which one should you get?

9h | Brands
Photo: Noor A Alam

4,000-year-old coins and the world’s first stamp

11h | Panorama
Steam rises from coal-fired power units of RWE, one of Europe&#039;s biggest electricity companies in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany. Photo: Reuters

What became of climate pledges made at COP26?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

2h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

2h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

21h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Afif 'knows nothing' about team and himself
Sports

Afif 'knows nothing' about team and himself