World Bank MD reaffirms strong support for Bangladesh’s inclusive growth

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 07:41 pm

Related News

World Bank MD reaffirms strong support for Bangladesh’s inclusive growth

The World Bank MD also thanked the prime minister for sheltering displaced Rohingya people

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 07:41 pm
A file photo of Anna Bjerde, World Bank Managing Director for Operations. Photo: Reuters
A file photo of Anna Bjerde, World Bank Managing Director for Operations. Photo: Reuters

World Bank Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde today concluded her first visit to Bangladesh, reiterating the bank's strong support to help Bangladesh achieve its vision of upper-middle income status by 2031. 

She underscored that deep macroeconomic and financial sector reforms are needed urgently to sustain inclusive growth, reads a World Bank press release.   

"The story of Bangladesh's economic growth and development has been an inspiration for many countries," said Bjerde. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She went on to say, "Fast and bold reforms in monetary and fiscal policies will enable Bangladesh to maintain macroeconomic stability, reduce financial sector risks, and sustain inclusive growth amid global uncertainties." 

During her visit, Bjerde met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and commended the country's development. 

She also thanked the prime minister for sheltering displaced Rohingya people and pledged to support Bangladesh in addressing their needs until their safe and voluntary return, as well as those of the host community. 

The World Bank and the Bangladesh government are discussing a financing programme of over $650 million for two new projects to address the needs of both the displaced Rohingya population and the host communities in the Chattogram division, reads the media release. 

It said nearly half of the financing will be utilised for the displaced Rohingya people and will be entirely on grant terms. 

"I am very proud of our long-standing partnership with Bangladesh that has helped lift millions of people out of poverty. We will continue supporting Bangladesh to create jobs, develop a robust private sector, attract investment, and build resilience to climate shocks and future crises while at the same time ensuring that no one is left behind," Bjerde added.   

During the visit, she also met with the finance minister, Bangladesh Bank governor, senior government officials, private sector and civil society leaders and women entrepreneurs to discuss Bangladesh's development priorities. She was accompanied by the World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region, Martin Raiser. 

Since Bangladesh's independence, the World Bank has committed about $41 billion in International Development Association (IDA) financing in the form of grants, interest-free loans, and concessional credits. Currently, Bangladesh has the largest ongoing IDA programme in the world, and the World Bank is Bangladesh's largest development partner.

Top News

World Bank / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

9h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

9h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

12h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

4h | Videos
Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

2h | Videos
‘Era of peace in Europe over’

‘Era of peace in Europe over’

35m | Videos
Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

22h | Videos