World Bank Group approves $1.25 billion financing for Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 11:17 am

Related News

World Bank Group approves $1.25 billion financing for Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 11:17 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today discussed a new Country Partnership Framework for Bangladesh (2023-2027) and approved $1.25 billion financing in three new projects.

The Country Partnership Framework (CPF), anchored in the government's eighth Five Year Plan and the Long-Term Perspective Plan 2021–2041, will support Bangladesh's goal to achieve upper-middle-income country status by 2031 by helping the country address key barriers to higher and sustainable growth, reads a press release.

It will help develop a diversified and competitive private sector to create more and better jobs; promote socioeconomic inclusion to expand opportunities for all; and address climate and environmental vulnerabilities. These three outcomes are key priorities for Bangladesh's growth aspirations.

Guided by these priorities, the CPF proposes a robust program of technical and financial support focusing on eight objectives—improved business environment for broad-based private sector development; strengthened financial intermediation for long-term growth and resilience; improved effectiveness of public institutions to deliver better services; improved quality and equitable access for human capital development services; enhanced economic opportunities for women and vulnerable groups; strengthened spatial and digital connectivity for inclusive growth; improved effectiveness of delta management for accelerated climate resilience building and sustainability; and productivity in the use of natural capital for green growth and energy transition.

"This Country Partnership Framework builds on five decades of strong partnership between the World Bank Group and Bangladesh," said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan. "As Bangladesh aims to be more prosperous, it will need stronger institutions and policies to serve the needs of an upper-middle-income country. This CPF will support the government's reform programs to deliver jobs and support inclusion and resilience."

To prepare the CPF, the World Bank Group held extensive countrywide and online consultations with key stakeholder groups, including the government, the private sector, civil society, think tanks, academia, media, and other development partners.

"Bangladesh has an ambitious goal – to achieve upper middle income status within a short period and that too in face of the daunting challenges of climate change, said Junaid Kamal Ahmad, MIGA Vice President of Operations. "Access to private capital and global financial markets will increasingly be needed to achieve this goal."

"Bangladesh has been one of the world's outstanding development growth stories. Additional reforms to spur the development of a more diversified and competitive private sector will grow exports and create quality jobs," said Martin Holtmann, IFC's Country Manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. "Financing for green investments to help tackle and mitigate climate risks will become increasingly important."

The World Bank Board of Directors today also approved $1.25 billion financing in three projects to help Bangladesh achieve greener and more resilient development and greater inclusion.

The $500 million Program on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Entrepreneurship, and Resilience (PARTNER) project will help promote diversification, food safety, entrepreneurship, and climate resilience in the agri-food systems. The $500 million First Green and Climate Resilient Development Credit will help the country's transition to green and climate-resilient development. The $250 million Sustainable Microenterprise and Resilient Transformation (SMART) project will help transform the micro-enterprise sector into a more dynamic, less-polluting, resource-efficient, and climate-resilient growth sector.

With these three projects approved, the International Development Association's (IDA) total ongoing program in Bangladesh stands at $16.3 billion. MIGA's current programme in Bangladesh just over $1 billion. IFC has ongoing program of about $1 billion.

Top News / Corporates

World Bank Group / project / LDC graduation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

50m | Panorama
According to data from the fire service, between 2004 and 2018, 89,923 fire incidents resulted in over 2,000 fatalities, 11,000 injuries, and an estimated Tk2,099.73 crore worth of property damage. Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

50m | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

1h | Features
The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

4h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

19h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

18h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

20h | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

4h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'

6
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office