World Bank to fund 6 projects of BIWTA

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Tuesday signed agreement with contractors for the construction and development of six World Bank-funded projects aimed to facilitate the transportation of passengers and goods on inland waterways.

The projects are: construction of two general cargo terminals with infrastructure, three passenger terminals and development of a Deck and Engine Personnel Training Centre (DEPTC).

The implementation of the projects will cost about Tk830 crore.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said, "We want to connect the waterways of Bangladesh with the world."

He also said, "The World Bank and other donor agencies have seen that Bangladesh does not waste money. Bangladesh is a role model for development. We are happy that the World Bank is with us."