World Bank delegation visits Ctg port Bay Terminal sites

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 09:24 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

An 11-member delegation of the World Bank visited the Bay Terminal Project area of Chattogram port yesterday.

The delegation visited Chattogram port as part of the process of providing around Tk4,000 crore as a loan for channel dredging and breakwater construction for the project, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan told The Business Standard.

Officials involved with the project said World Bank's Senior Transport Specialist, Hua Tan, led the technical delegation.

The World Bank's technical team will meet with the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) today before completing the inspection process.

Earlier, on 4 September the technical team held a meeting with CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, where port officials and department heads were present.

Three terminals will be built in the Patenga area of the port city for the Bay Terminal Project.

One of these terminals will be built with the financing of Chattogram port. The other two will be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) and government to government (G2G) basis.

