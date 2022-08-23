World Bank Country Director meets ICT State Minister Palak

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak has expressed optimism that the cooperation of the World Bank will be expanded in all areas including the ICT sector of Bangladesh.

The minister made the remarks during a courtesy meeting with Mercy Tembon, country director of the World Bank appointed to Bangladesh, in the ICT State Minister's office at the ICT Tower in Agargaon Tuesday (23 August).

Zunaid Ahmed Palak expressed hope that the relationship with the World Bank will continue in the future and the partnership with Bangladesh in other sectors including the ICT sector will develop further.

In the discussion, ICT State Minister Palak said that currently two projects 'Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Eco-System Development' and 'Enhancing Digital Government and Economy' are underway with the support of the World Bank.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority is creating digital entrepreneurs to boost private investment in the country. As a result, the young generation will be more interested in job creation rather than job seeking, he added.

Mercy Tembon, country director of the World Bank, said that Bangladesh's economy is now very strong, so there is no opportunity to see Bangladesh in isolation in the global economy.

Bangladesh government has already made unprecedented progress in various sectors including education, health, communication, and ICT, she added.

Among others, project directors Muhammad Mehdi Hasan, Abul Fatah Md Baligur Rahman, Managing Director Sami Ahmed, Innovation and Commercialisation Specialist Md Abdul Bari were present.