World Accreditation Day tomorrow: President, PM issue messages

The World Accreditation Day-2024 will be observed in the country like elsewhere in the world tomorrow.

This year, the theme of the day is 'Accreditation: Empowering Tomorrow and Shaping the Future', said a handout from the Press Information Department (PID) today.

On the eve of the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages wishing success of the day.

In his message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said, "I welcome the initiative of Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) to observe the 'World Accreditation Day 2024' in a befitting manner as elsewhere in the world."

Noting that accreditation is a recognized and neutral system of evaluation that can act as a foundation in measuring the activities and quality of various organisations of a country, he said accreditation helps in strengthening economy and expanding trade along with simplifying the roles of business and regulatory authority.

The importance of accreditation is immense in removing technical barriers from the world trade system, the head of the state said.

He said the world economy is constantly changing due to technological advancement.

Accreditation has no alternative in increasing consumer satisfaction in a changing situation and boosting producer-consumer relation to ensure robust international trade, Shahabuddin added.

Since its inception, BAB has been rendering accreditation service to various laboratories, certifying organisations, inspection and training institutes which in turn helps the country's economic development, he said.

The president hoped BAB would perform following the international standard and would play a pivotal role in expanding the country's trade.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said, "I am happy to know that 'World Accreditation Day 2024' is being celebrated in Bangladesh like other countries of the world."

The premier greeted all stakeholders of Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) and the country's development partners.

"This year's theme of the day is 'Accreditation: Empowering Tomorrow and Shaping the Future' appears to me as time befitting and complementary in building Smart Bangladesh-2041," she added.

The use of integrated technologies in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is rapidly transforming the way of living, work and interaction, she said.

Its impact on overall production, management, and good governance is wide, deep and far-reaching, she added.

The use of artificial intelligence and robotic technology across the world has brought about massive technological changes in manufacturing, said Sheikh Hasina.

"As a result, new possibilities are created on one hand and global challenges are on the other," she added.

The premier stressed on working together with mutual partnership to harness the technological advantages of the fourth industrial revolution to enrich the country economically, increase sector-wise productivity and excel in the services and products produced.

She said the BAB can play an important role in meeting these challenges by ensuring the quality of domestic products and services at all stages of the supply chain, creating technical field-based skilled manpower, helping to remove technical trade barriers and developing national quality infrastructure.

Sheikh Hasina said the BAB has already awarded accreditation certificates to 141 public, private and multinational Conformity Assessment Bodies (laboratories, medical/diagnostic laboratories, certification bodies and inspection bodies) as per international standards and guidelines under existing accreditation schemes.

"The Awami League government is working relentlessly for the effective development of the industrial sector across the country. As a result, Bangladesh has been ranked among the fastest-growing economies in the world in the last decade," she said.

She said the government has integrated the SDG targets in the Eighth Five Year Plan to achieve the United Nations 'Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)' by 2030.

Multifaceted initiatives have been taken to promote sustainable industrialization and trade and investment, she said, adding that besides, the government is working towards building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh by 2041 by creating an inclusive digital society by involving the backward and marginalised communities in the mainstream of development.

She hoped the BAB will play an important role in building SMART Bangladesh-2041.

Both the President and the Premier wished all successes of the programmes taken in connection with the observance of the World Accreditation Day-2024.