Workshop on Korean Culture held to celebrate 50 years of friendship

A workshop on Korean Culture in Bangladesh was held in Dhaka on Saturday, to celebrate the 50 years of Bangladesh-South Korea friendship.

Dr Young Min SEO, first secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Dhaka, officially inaugurated the event organised by the International Research Center of the SIMEC Institute of Technology, reads a press release.

Korean culture lovers and fans of popular Korean pop band groups participated in the event and presented their affection for Korean culture.

During his speech, Dr Seo said the Korean embassy in Bangladesh will organise landmark events this year to celebrate the Korea-Bangladesh diplomatic relations.

Among others, SIMEC Institute of Technology International Research Center Chief Coordinator Dr Ratan Kumar Roy, IUBAT Assistant Professor Dr AKM Foysal Ahmed, Jagannath University Assistant Professor Arif Iftekhar, Korean Wave Lab Founder and visiting research fellow at SIMEC Daniela P Solano were present in the workshop.

Experts said there is a need for high-quality, impactful research and academic activities to understand the cultural impact, diversity, consumer behaviour and how the new generation of Bangladesh is getting influenced by the global culture and how they are fostering their own culture as well.