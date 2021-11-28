Works on draft law to appoint SC Judges, CEC, ECs go on: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 10:02 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Anisul Huq, minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, told the parliament that the works for making the drafts of both the law for appointment of Supreme Court Judges and the law for appointment of election commissioners are going on.

Responding to a query of BNP MPs regarding the issue at the JS session, the minister said "I have a plan to discuss the matter in the next session of the parliament as I think it should be discussed by lawmakers. But it will be a hurry to complete the relevant works for formulating the acts by 15 February 2022."

Referring to the meeting with a delegation of Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan), Anisul Huq said "They handed over a draft law which they made for constituting the election commission. They opined that the government may issue an ordinance based on the draft law. Then I told them that it will not be appropriate to formulate a law for Appointment of election commissioners without any discussion in the parliament."

Prior to that, during discussion on – "Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Remuneration and Privileges) bill-2021," BNP MP Harunur Rashid said people are losing trust in the country's judiciary, election commission or administration.

Addressing the law minister, he said "You have been holding the ministry for about eight years but why do you not formulate a law for appointing Supreme Court Judges?"  

"The tenure of the incumbent election commission will expire in February next. Why did you not take initiative to formulate the election commission law in the 15th session of the parliament? People will no longer accept the 2018-like general election," Harun warned.

BNP's reserved seat MP Rumeen Farhana said, "We do not anticipate that the government who does not enact a law to constitute the Election Commission despite having an obligation, will make a law for appointing SC Judges. The government fears that will the enactment of such law, it will no longer be able to appoint its people in the judiciary."

CJ, SC judges allowances raised; 2 Bills passed

Two bills were passed in Parliament on Sunday raising the allowances of the Chief Justice and the judges of the Appellate Division and the High Court.

Law Minister Anisul Huq moved the two bills -- 'Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Remuneration and Privileges) Act, 2021' and 'Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Travelling Allowance) Act, 2021'. The Bills were passed by voice vote.

The Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Remuneration and Privileges) Act, 2021 will replace the existing ordinance of 1978 while the Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Travelling Allowance) Act, 2021 will replace an ordinance of 1976.

According to the new act, the sumptuary allowance for the chief justice was increased to Tk25,000 from Tk12,000 while judges of the Appellate Division and the High Court will get Tk16,000 as cook allowance.

Moreover, judges will get Tk16,000 allowance for their security guard for their earmarked, single apartment, house or flat.

