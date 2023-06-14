Works of Bangabandhu tunnel nearing completion

Construction works of the much-awaited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, the first under-river tunnel in South Asia, are nearing completion as 97.5% overall progress of the tunnel has been finished so far.

"We have completed 99.5% works of the main tunnel and the overall progress of the project construction work is 97.5%. Now finishing touch is underway to ensure safety and security of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel," Project Director Md Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told BSS.

He said the tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River – which will turn Chattogram into "one city with two towns" – is expected to be opened for vehicular movement in September this year.

Earlier, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at a function said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.

According to the project details, the multilane tunnel will directly connect the Chattogam Port with Anwara upazila, which will directly connect Cox's Bazar with Chattogram.

The project director said construction works of the cross passage and tunnel related to the toll plaza is completed. He hoped that the construction works of the tunnel will be finished within the stipulated time.

The tunnel will also ease traffic congestion on two bridges, including Shah Amanat Bridge, over the Karnaphuli River.

The construction works of the drainage system and installation of pumps have also been completed, sources said.

According to the project detail, two 35 feet wide and 16 feet high tubes have been constructed within an 11-metre gap so that heavy vehicles can pass through the tunnel easily.

The length of the tunnel will be 3.40 kilometres with a 5.35km approach road alongside a 740-metre bridge linking the main city, port and Western side of the river with its eastern side.

Bridges, totalling 740 metres in length, have been built, linking the main port city and western side of the Karnaphuli with the heavily industrialising eastern side of the river and Anwara upazila.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring work of the first tunnel tube on 24 February 2019.

Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping jointly laid the foundation stone of the Bangabandhu Tunnel on 14 October 2016. China Communications Construction Company Ltd is working as the contractor of the project costing Tk10,374 crore.

The Exim Bank of China is giving a loan of Tk5,913 crore with a 2% interest rate while the Bangladesh government is funding the remaining portion.