Workers strike in Gazipur over 6-point demand

Workers from International Training Service Ltd began their strike at around 7:45am, halting production till noon. Photo: TBS

Thousands of workers at a garment factory in Gazipur went on strike today (21 October) to push home their six-point demand, including increase in attendance bonus, annual salary, night shift allowances, medical leave, and other facilities.

Workers from International Training Service Ltd, owned by Standard Group, in Konabari's Jarun area of Gazipur, began their strike at around 7:45am, halting production till noon, said Assistant Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police-2, Dipto Chandra Majumder.

The protesters gathered at the assembly point of the factory instead of joining their shifts. Later, the factory management agreed to meet three of their six demands, calming the situation.

During the protest, the workers demanded a 15% increase in their annual salary, raising their attendance bonus to Tk1,000, increasing the night shift allowance to Tk200, and increasing the number of medical leaves.

"By the afternoon, the management agreed to three of the demands, and the remaining issues will be considered later. The workers withdrew their strike after the assurance, and the situation has returned to normal," said Dipto.

'Unreasonable demands'

Meanwhile, factory authorities said the existing allowances and bonuses are set as per the rate fixed by the BGMEA.

Shariful Islam, the admin officer of International Training Service Ltd, said, "As per the BGMEA's announcement, the attendance bonus has been set at Tk750 and the night shift allowance at Tk150. However, the workers are not accepting these rates."

"They are demanding a 15% increase in their annual salary, but how can we raise it alone? There are other factories in the area, and such an increase would create pressure on us. Their demands are unreasonable, but we are discussing the matter to find a solution, and hopefully, it will be resolved soon," he added.