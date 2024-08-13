Workers of Salman F Rahman's Synovia Pharma PLC demand wages of last 31 months

The workers and employees of Synovia Pharma PLC, a subsidiary of Beximco Group owned by Salman F Rahman, have sought government intervention for the payment of their outstanding salaries and allowances, which have been due for 31 months.

During a press conference at the National Press Club under the banner of Synovia Pharma PLC workers and employees, made this demand today (13 August).

Earlier on yesterday morning, the aggrieved workers and employees of Sanofi Bangladesh Limited staged a mass sit-in protest in front of the company's headquarters in Segunbagicha.

