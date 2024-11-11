Workers protest, block roads in Narayanganj over unpaid wages

By 1pm, the agitated workers had shut down the entire BSCIC industrial zone. Photos: TBS

Workers staged a protest and blocked the Dhaka-Pagla-Munshiganj road in Narayanganj's Fatullah area today (11 November), demanding unpaid wages.

The demonstration began at noon in the BSCIC industrial area, where the workers voiced grievances over outstanding wages.

Several factories were vandalised during the protest, and surrounding garment factories were forced to shut down operations.

By 1pm, the agitated workers had shut down the entire BSCIC industrial zone.

Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police personnel were deployed to the scene to calm the workers.

According to protesting workers, Crony Garments and its affiliated company Abanti Color Tex were closed without any notice, leaving workers unpaid.

They claim that despite repeated demands for their wages, the owners have continually stalled, and the Narayanganj administration has failed to provide a solution.

"Crony and Abanti Garments have been unable to pay their workers' wages, which has caused ongoing discontent among the workers," said Narayanganj Industrial Police Inspector Selim Badsha.

"The district magistrate is present, along with senior officials from the police and army. We are discussing the matter with worker leaders to find a resolution," he added.