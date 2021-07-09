Workers' negligence might have caused the fire: Sajeeb Group chairman

A fire can occur if a factory is operational, said Sajeeb Group Chairman Md Hashem, after 52 workers were killed in a massive fire at the six-storey food factory building in Naryanganj's Rupganj.

"Operating an industry was the biggest mistake in my life, because an industry requires workers and when there are workers they will work. And fire can occur during the work. Is it my responsibility? I never triggered the fire myself, not even the manager as well," MA Hasem said.

Abul Hashem pointed fingers at the workers for the blaze, saying their negligence might have caused the fire.

He suspected some workers might have lit cigarettes which triggered the flame.

He also said those who are demonstrating in front of the factory are not workers, but outsiders.

Hashem said that around 600-700 workers work in seven buildings of the factory and the fire occurred in only one of the buildings.

Remarking on the number of workers, he said it was difficult to confirm how many workers were in the affected building as many units were closed.

The ground floor of the building had many flammable substances which might have caused the high intensity of the fire, he said, adding that "Cartons that were kept in the ground floor might have spread the fire as the upper floors only contained machines and equipment."

Responding to a question about him visiting the spot, he said "I never went there but my people are there. Those who were killed are my sons and daughters. The incident has broken me.

"I will try my best to remain beside my children (workers) as it was an accident", he said, adding, "There were a small number of workers as all units were not operating.

He also claimed that there were adequate numbers of fire extinguishers at the factory.

A fire broke out at the factory, a sister concern of Sajeeb group, at 5pm on Thursday afternoon trapping more than 50 workers inside the factory building.