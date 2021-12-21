Workers may be expatriated to Malaysia from January: Expat minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 05:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed has expressed hope that recruitment of workers in Malaysia will start by January next year.

He said workers would be sent through the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) database.

He made the remarks at a press briefing held at the conference room of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment in the capital's Eskaton on Tuesday.

On Monday (20 December), Minister Imran Ahmad signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on recruitment of workers in Malaysia with the Malaysian Home Minister Dato' Seri Hamzah Bin Zainudin in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Malaysia, the matter of the overall welfare of the Bangladeshi expatriate workers who are currently in Malaysia was also discussed, reads a press release.

During the MoU signing the Malaysian home minister assured that his ministry is prepared to provide all kinds of support so that no worker is harassed in any way.

Home Minister Dato' Seri Hamzah Bin Zainudin suggested forming a committee comprising members from the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia and the Malaysian home ministry to regularise those Bangladesh workers who are staying in Malaysia illegally and to find them appropriate work.

Bangladesh Government is working toward stopping human trafficking in the name of sending workers abroad and will provide all kinds of assistance to Malaysia in this regard, said Minister Imran Ahmad.

He also expressed gratitude for the recent decision of Malaysia to recruit Bangladeshis in security agencies and assured that skilled, trained and sincere workers will be sent through the Army Welfare Association.

The MoU signing meeting was also attended by Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md Golam Sarwar, secretary general of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Malaysia among others.

