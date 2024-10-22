Workers block Nabinagar-Chandra road for second day over unpaid wages

The workers initially began their protest yesterday (22 October) at 10am by blocking the road, and the demonstration has continued today. Photo: Collected

Workers of Generation Next, a garment factory in Ashulia, blocked the Nabinagar-Chandra road at Baipayl intersection for a second consecutive day, demanding their unpaid wages and benefits.

The workers initially began their protest yesterday (22 October) at 10am by blocking the road, and the demonstration has continued today.

The blockade has effectively brought the road to a standstill, with traffic on the Baipayl-Abdullahpur route also halted due to the protest.

No comments have been made by the factory authorities regarding the situation as of yet.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ayub Ali of Savar highway police told The Business Standard, "There is no traffic jam on other roads except this one. Since the road is blocked, we are advising vehicles to take alternative routes."

An officer from the industrial police told TBS, "The workers have maintained a continuous blockade since yesterday. We have tried to negotiate with them, but they insist they won't leave the road until they receive their due wages. Discussions are ongoing with various parties to resolve the issue."

Rakib, a worker at the factory, said, "In the current market, it is hard to survive without a month's salary, and we haven't been paid for three months. The factory is closed. Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association [BGMEA] previously gave assurances, but no solution has been reached. We are going through a very difficult time. Unless the outstanding wages are paid, the workers won't leave."

Inspector (Investigation) Md Kamal Hossain of Ashulia police station said, "The factory owners have escaped, and the factory is closed. The workers are protesting to demand their unpaid wages. Since the owner is on the run, resolving the problem has been challenging. However, our law enforcement agencies are continuing their efforts."

The protesting workers said the factory management has not paid their salaries and other benefits for the past three months. Despite several promises to pay the wages, the management shut down the factory without making any payments. They also claimed that the staff members are owed several months' worth of unpaid wages.

The workers declared that they would not withdraw the blockade until their dues were cleared.

Repeated attempts to contact Sarwar Alam, superintendent of industrial police-1, for comment were unsuccessful.