Worker dies after falling from ship at Toggi Green ship breaking yard in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 10:00 pm

A worker was killed after falling from a ship at Toggi Green Ship Breaking and Recycling Ltd in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram this evening.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Harunur Rashid, 39, son of Mohammad Bokhtiar hailing from Roumari upazila in Kurigram district.

Sources at Industrial Police said Harunur Rashid was working on a ship at the Toggi Green Ship Breaking and Recycling yard when he fell from the ship at around 7:30 pm. He sustained critical injuries and was rescued by co-workers and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where on-duty doctors pronounced him dead.

Nur-e-Alam Ashik, in charge of CMCH police outpost, confirmed the incident and said the body is at the emergency ward of the hospital. 

"After preparing the primary report the body will be sent to the morgue for autopsy," he added.

Ship breaking yard / Bangladesh

