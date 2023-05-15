Work sincerely so the country's development doesn't get hampered: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked new Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadre officers to work with patriotism and sincerity so the development works done by the government in the last 14 years aren't hampered in any way.

"You (BCS officers) should work sincerely for the country's development. What we have made in the country for the last 14 years cannot be hampered in any way," she said.

The premier was addressing the certificate-giving and closing ceremony of the 127th, 128th and 129th Law and Administration Training Courses for BCS admin cadres at BCS Administration Academy in the city's Shahbagh this morning.

She asked the fresh officers to imagine the condition of Bangladesh 14 years back

"Hasn't Bangladesh changed between 2009 and 2023 in every sector, including infrastructure development, food production, education, usage of digital systems and others? Bangladesh has progressed a lot," she said.

The prime minister, as well, directed the new officers to work with patriotism and devotion to continue the current development spree.

Referring to the assassination of the Father of the Nation along with most of his family members on 15 August in 1975, she said Bangladesh had been advancing towards socio-economic development with over 9% GDP growth and stability at that time.

She said the defeated force of 1971 is again hatching a conspiracy to push the country back.

She also asked the fresh officers to expedite uplift works for ensuring the country's overall development as it turned into a hunger-and-poverty-free country as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The premier said, "In accordance with article 21 (2) of the Constitution, the government employees are always bound to serve the people. So, I want you (new officers) to work as servants of the people".

"I never think of myself as a prime minister. I consider myself as a servant of people. My only duty is to serve them," Sheikh Hasina said.

She called upon the new officers to go to the grassroots and work as servants of the people to ensure their welfare.

The premier also unveiled covers of three separate souvenirs--- Joy Bangla (127th), Rangin Bangladesh (128th) and Elated Bangladesh (129th) --- and a research paper under the supervision of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at the function.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Senior Secretary of the Ministry Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury and Rector of the BCS Administration Academy Mominur Rashid Amin spoke at the programme.

A video documentary on the BCS Administration Academy was also screened.